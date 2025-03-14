Amundi Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amundi lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,986 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,503,000 after purchasing an additional 214,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,552,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,373,000 after acquiring an additional 199,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.