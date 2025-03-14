Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,401 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

