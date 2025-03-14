Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 82,720 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

