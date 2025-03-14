Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,989 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,578,293.50. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,673,894 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

K opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

