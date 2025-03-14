Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 55,969 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,969 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after acquiring an additional 739,667 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,397,000 after acquiring an additional 848,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

