Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 29.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 13.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

