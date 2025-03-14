AlphaQuest LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,676 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $5,766,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 107.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 94.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

