Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells $20,280.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,839,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,790,096.40. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.
- On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
