Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells $26,576.55 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $26,576.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,706.75. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BuzzFeed Trading Down 0.5 %
BuzzFeed stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.68.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
