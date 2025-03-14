Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Buys A$33,046.08 in Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich acquired 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.28 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of A$33,046.08 ($20,783.70).

Capral Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Capral’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Capral

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.