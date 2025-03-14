Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

