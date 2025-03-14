Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director William John Harvey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.27, for a total transaction of C$23,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,828.33. This represents a 16.96 % decrease in their position.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$111.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$109.83 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.37. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

