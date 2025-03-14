Amundi Has $23.63 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 199,920 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $23,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $3,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,740. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

