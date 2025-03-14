SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Trimmed by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $4,435,539.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,232,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,461,942.06. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,256 shares of company stock worth $10,729,443 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

