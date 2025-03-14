Amundi Buys 404,323 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,323 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 75.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Stock Performance

BW LPG stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. BW LPG Limited has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWLP

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.