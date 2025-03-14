Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.