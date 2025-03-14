Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

