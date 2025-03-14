Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.