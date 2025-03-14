Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,712,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $153.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.91. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $203.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

