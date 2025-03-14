Parnassus Investments LLC Has $631.59 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 562.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $631,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $237.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average is $255.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. This trade represents a 39.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.