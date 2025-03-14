Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,685 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

