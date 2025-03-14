Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,835,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,050 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $1,038,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.