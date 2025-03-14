RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 273.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 993,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 881,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 761,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.