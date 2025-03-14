Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insulet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $244.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.08. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

