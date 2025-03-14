Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $1.78 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,470,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,318,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,162,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.