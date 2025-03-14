Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 272 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 130.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 265,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $225.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

