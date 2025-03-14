Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 255 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,803,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

