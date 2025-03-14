Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,214.20. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,388,170 shares of company stock worth $27,612,299. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

