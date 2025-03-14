Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $147.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

