BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,929 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,715 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:BKSY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackSky Technology Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
