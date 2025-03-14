Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

