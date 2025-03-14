Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 121,111 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000.

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $30.81 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

