Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,245 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after buying an additional 829,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Down 4.8 %

Prologis stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

