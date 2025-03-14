Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Enphase Energy stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $141.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

