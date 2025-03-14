Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $96.85 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

