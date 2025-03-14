Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,050,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 754,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 451,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 420,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 354,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

