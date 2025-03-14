Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 6,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

