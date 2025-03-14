Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 121,360 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $300,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.54 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

