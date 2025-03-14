Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,589 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $57.96.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
