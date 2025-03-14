Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,365 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.69 million, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLNC. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

