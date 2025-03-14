484 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,746,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,289.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,222.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

