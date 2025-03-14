3,703 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. The trade was a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

OLLI stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

