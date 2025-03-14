Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,699 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $61,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

