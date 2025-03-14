Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $64,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

