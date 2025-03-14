Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes $459,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.04.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

