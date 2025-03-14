Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

NYSE:RBC opened at $330.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.45 and a 200-day moving average of $315.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.43 and a twelve month high of $372.83.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

