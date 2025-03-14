Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $182.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

