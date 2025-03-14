SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 298,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 204,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

