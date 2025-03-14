Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 881.95 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 881.95 ($11.42), with a volume of 1527952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854 ($11.06).

FRES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.40) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($9.84) to GBX 805 ($10.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.88) to GBX 1,020 ($13.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 824 ($10.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 733.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 666.95.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

