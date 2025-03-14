18,822 Shares in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

