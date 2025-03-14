PGGM Investments Has $6.73 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,080.80. This represents a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,980,990.52. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,770. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

